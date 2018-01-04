Overview

Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Damascus, Fac of Med, Damascus, Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Idris works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC, Simpsonville, SC, Altamonte Springs, FL and Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.