Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD
Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Damascus, Fac of Med, Damascus, Syria and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Idris works at Gastroenterology Associates P.A. in Greenville, SC with other offices in Clemson, SC, Simpsonville, SC, Altamonte Springs, FL and Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Hro
    9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  2. 2
    Emo
    200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  3. 3
    Tiger Blvd.
    1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  4. 4
    Gvo
    317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  5. 5
    Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.
    112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  6. 6
    Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.
    112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 232-7338
  7. 7
    AdventHealth Medical Group Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 216, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-3081
  8. 8
    Advanced Urogynecology LLC
    260 Lookout Pl Ste 201, Maitland, FL 32751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-4014

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Abdominal Pain
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Jan 04, 2018
    A. Great doctor. He saved my life from an infection in my bile duct. Highly recommended.
    — Jan 04, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD
    About Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841386323
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Tennessee
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Fairview Health System
    Residency
    Internship
    • Metrohealth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Damascus, Fac of Med, Damascus, Syria
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Latique Collegiate School, Damascus Syria
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Idris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idris accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Idris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idris has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Idris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Idris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

