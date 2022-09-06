Dr. Ahmad Irfan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irfan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Irfan, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Irfan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Waycross, GA. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Satilla Health, Appling Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Bacon County Hospital and Clinch Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Irfan works at
Locations
Southeast Georgia Gastroenterology2003a Pioneer St, Waycross, GA 31501 Directions (912) 302-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Satilla Health
- Appling Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Bacon County Hospital
- Clinch Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to me when I sought him for a 2nd opinion. He found colon cancer and caught it early. If I had done what the other dr Rd me, i would be dead now. 20+ years cancer free!!
About Dr. Ahmad Irfan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932209962
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Gastroenterology
