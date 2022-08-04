Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issawi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD
Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Issawi works at
Dr. Issawi's Office Locations
1
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital5315 Elliott Dr Ste 102, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-4110Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Southeast Michigan Foot and Ankle Clinics Pllc7575 Grand River Rd Ste 205, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (734) 712-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After being told by other docs I would need a spinal fusion I went to Dr Issawi and he recommended a laminectomy. I am pain free after suffering for years from sciatica! In my eyes he is a miracle worker and I would highly recommend him. I will be seeing him about my neck soon and hoping he can work his magic again.
About Dr. Ahmad Issawi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic
- 1215248125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issawi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issawi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Issawi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Issawi has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Issawi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Issawi speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Issawi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issawi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Issawi, there are benefits to both methods.