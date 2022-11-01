See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Clermont, FL
Dr. Ahmad Jalloul, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.1 (53)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Jalloul, MD

Dr. Ahmad Jalloul, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jalloul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3121 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 508-1727
  2. 2
    Step-by-step Therapy Inc.
    2762 Dora Ave, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 508-1727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Adventhealth Waterman
  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I am genuinely impressed with the consideration and care from Dr. Ahmad. He took the time to study my history, ran tests, and discuss my challenges with his colleagues. In two weeks, he will followup with a treatment plan.
    About Dr. Ahmad Jalloul, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1740208404
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University
    Residency
    • Englewood Hospital
    Medical Education
    • American University Of Beirut, Faculty Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
