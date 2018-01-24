Overview of Dr. Ahmad Jingo, MD

Dr. Ahmad Jingo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.



Dr. Jingo works at Atlanta Family Physicians PC in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.