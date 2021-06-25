Dr. Ahmad Kadhim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadhim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Kadhim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Kadhim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received a form which, in addition to the usual data, it requested information about my health and asked to describe the reason for seeing him. I filled it out detailing my condition very carefully and mailed it ASAP. What a great idea, I thought, because you can forget something important when you see a doctor. This request impressed me quite favorably; he must be a very thorough physician, I thought. When he came into the room assigned to me, he asked to describe my condition, it's in the form you asked me to fill out, I responded. Just tell me now, he said. My guess is that he never read it.
About Dr. Ahmad Kadhim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kadhim has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadhim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
