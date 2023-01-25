See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD

Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Khalifa works at Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, San Pedro, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khalifa's Office Locations

    Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center
    1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 338-1230
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Pih Health Hospital - Downey
    11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 904-5211
    Harbor Community Clinic Inc
    425 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 547-0202
    Mario O. Lopez M.d Inc
    720 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 546-2496
    6216 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 234, Long Beach, CA 90803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 546-6249
    12021 Wilmington Ave # 2015, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 668-4869

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Five stars he’s an amazing doctor.
    Jasmine Estrada — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902954837
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Sfl
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalifa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalifa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalifa has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalifa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalifa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalifa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalifa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalifa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.