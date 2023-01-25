Overview of Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD

Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Khalifa works at Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, San Pedro, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.