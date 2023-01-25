Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD
Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Khalifa's Office Locations
Martin Luther King Jr. Outpatient Center1670 E 120th St, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (424) 338-1230Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Pih Health Hospital - Downey11500 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 904-5211
Harbor Community Clinic Inc425 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 547-0202
Mario O. Lopez M.d Inc720 Alamitos Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 546-2496
- 5 6216 E Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 234, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 546-6249
- 6 12021 Wilmington Ave # 2015, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4869
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Five stars he’s an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Ahmad Khalifa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902954837
Education & Certifications
- University Sfl
- St Lukes Hosp
- University Of Al-Mustansiriyah, College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalifa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalifa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalifa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalifa works at
Dr. Khalifa has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalifa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalifa speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalifa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalifa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalifa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalifa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.