Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD
Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, MD.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Ahmad Khan MD LLC10715 Charter Dr Ste 270, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 896-4920
University Psychological Center Inc.6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste U3, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (301) 345-1919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan works with me on my suggestions about my medications. Usually he knows best but he takes my thoughts seriously.
About Dr. Ahmad Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Bengali
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
