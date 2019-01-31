Dr. Ahmad Khiami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khiami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Khiami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital.
Dr. Khiami's Office Locations
Dr L E Syner and Dr W M Wine Assoc in Oral & Maxillofacial Surg Inc750 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-0931
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.khiami is the best sometimes you do have a wait but it's well worth it at the end he gets my kids well Everytime and figures out what is wrong with them. I am 24 I went to him when I was younger all the way to 18 now my three kids go to him. Ages 8,2,1 he is the best!!!!
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1003911074
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khiami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khiami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khiami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khiami speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khiami. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khiami.
