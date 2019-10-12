Overview

Dr. Ahmad Khraisat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. Khraisat works at Lakeshore Medical Clinic in Franklin, WI with other offices in Saint Francis, WI and Greenfield, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.