Overview of Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO

Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Latefi works at SpineCare Long Island in Holbrook, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.