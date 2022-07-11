Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latefi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO
Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Holbrook, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Latefi's Office Locations
SpineCare Long Island - Holbrook4681 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Holbrook, NY 11741 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
SpineCare Long Island - West Islip1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (833) 774-6333Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday12:00pm - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SpineCare Long Island - Great Neck935 Northern Blvd Ste 303B, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (833) 774-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Latefi is truly a gifted and compassionate surgeon with an exceptional bedside manner. He did my cervical fusion about 6 years ago - and I could not be happier with the outcome. He goes up and above to make sure he has answered all of my questions (pre and post surgery) and always takes the time to really explain the procedure, and the recovery. If you are having spinal / nerve pain or any other issues along these lines, he should be your first and only call!
About Dr. Ahmad Latefi, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1215220405
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- The University Hospital - UMDNJ, Newark NJ
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Latefi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latefi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latefi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latefi has seen patients for Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latefi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Latefi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latefi.
