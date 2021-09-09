Overview

Dr. Ahmad Malas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University Medical Center and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Malas works at ProMedica Physicians Digestive Healthcare in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.