Dr. Mansury has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD
Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Mansury works at
Dr. Mansury's Office Locations
Rmc Surgery Center Inc21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6934Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was having difficulty driving at night and could not read the street signs during the day. The most important problem was I could not see the golf ball at 200 yards Dr. Mansury removed my cataracts in 15 minutes and now I have 20/20 vision. The follow up and care is excellent. The cataract problem comes on so gradual you don't notice, like shock absorbers on your car. The procedure was painless, quick and no after effects. I would highly recommend Dr. Mansury
About Dr. Ahmad Mansury, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1992960827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Mansury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mansury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansury works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.