Overview of Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD

Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cairo and is affiliated with Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Mohamed works at Norton Children's Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Vesicoureteral Reflux along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.