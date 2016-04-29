Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD
Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cairo and is affiliated with Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Mohamed's Office Locations
Norton Children's Hematology and Oncology411 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4740
University of Louisville Physicians-Urology401 E Chestnut St Unit 480, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4740
University of Louisville Physicians-Ped Urology234 E Gray St Ste 662, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-4740
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mohamed is an excellent doctor! He is very informative and smart. He is respectful and kind and answers any questions I have without a you're bugging me attitude. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Ahmad Mohamed, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Cairo University Hospitals
- University of Cairo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Vesicoureteral Reflux, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.