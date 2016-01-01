See All Neurologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD

Neurology
1.7 (17)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD

Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Mohammad works at Neurological & Pain Institute in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mohammad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological & Pain Institute
    8851 Center Dr Ste 307, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 337-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Polio Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1902973472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Mohammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohammad works at Neurological & Pain Institute in La Mesa, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mohammad’s profile.

    Dr. Mohammad has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammad. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

