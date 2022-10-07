Overview

Dr. Ahmad Pacha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Pacha works at PACHA AHMAD R MD OFFICE in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Celiac Disease, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.