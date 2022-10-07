Dr. Ahmad Pacha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pacha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Pacha, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Pacha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from C.U. Shah Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Ahmad R.pacha M.d.p.a.17030 Nanes Dr Ste 207, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-5665
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Pacha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1033170162
Education & Certifications
- C.U. Shah Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacha has seen patients for Celiac Disease, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.