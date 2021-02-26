Overview of Dr. Ahmad Sabbagh, MD

Dr. Ahmad Sabbagh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Aleppo Med Sch and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center, Fisher-Titus Medical Center, Magruder Hospital, Ohiohealth Mansfield Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and The Bellevue Hospital.



Dr. Sabbagh works at Ideal Care, LLC in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.