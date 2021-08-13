Overview of Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM

Dr. Ahmad Elsamad, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Elsamad works at Institute Foot & Ankle in Merrillville, IN with other offices in East Chicago, IN and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.