Dr. Ahmad Shabsigh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shabsigh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Shabsigh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Shabsigh, MD
Dr. Ahmad Shabsigh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Shabsigh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shabsigh's Office Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8155
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shabsigh?
Highly recommend Dr. Shabsigh! He is fantastic
About Dr. Ahmad Shabsigh, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1407025042
Education & Certifications
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shabsigh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shabsigh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shabsigh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shabsigh works at
Dr. Shabsigh has seen patients for Prostate Biopsy, Polyuria and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shabsigh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shabsigh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shabsigh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shabsigh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shabsigh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.