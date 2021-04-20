Overview

Dr. Ahmad Shahbandar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Shahbandar works at A BAHJAT SHAHBANDAR MD PC in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.