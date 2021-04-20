Dr. Ahmad Shahbandar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahbandar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Shahbandar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Shahbandar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
A Bahjat Shahbandar MD PC1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 105, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 652-6336
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is wonderful. Very knowledgeable and caring. Exactly what a doctor should be.
About Dr. Ahmad Shahbandar, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular
- Carney Hosp/Boston U
- Carney Hosp-Boston U
- University of Aleppo
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shahbandar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahbandar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahbandar has seen patients for Hypotension, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahbandar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahbandar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahbandar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahbandar.
