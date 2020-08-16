Dr. Ahmad Shamim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Shamim, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Shamim, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 68 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Tehran.
Dr. Shamim works at
Locations
Shamim Ahmad MD Office200 Fort Meade Rd Ste 9, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 776-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Shamim is a true healer and I am forever grateful for his care of my father when he had cancer. Dr Shamim gave my father a much better quality of life during his final years here on earth. Thank you!
About Dr. Ahmad Shamim, MD
- Family Medicine
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1801008107
Education & Certifications
- Jamaica Hospital
- Faculty Of Medicine, University Of Tehran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamim.
