Dr. Ahmad Shamsin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Shamsin works at Atlantic Cardiology & Medical Specialists, PA in Port Orange, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Congenital Heart Defects and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.