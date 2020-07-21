Dr. Ahmad Shamsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Shamsin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Shamsin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
Atlantic Cardiology & Medical Specialists PA731 Dunlawton Ave, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 767-9585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met with him via Teledoc because of Covid. I thought he was polite and kind and competent. He ordered a bunch of tests for me and took the time to explain what he was ordering and why. I did not feel rushed and I thought he seemed genuine in wanting to help me figure out what was going on. I find his staff even better than he is. They are all so nice and kind and helpful and quick in responding. This is a great office and great doctor.
About Dr. Ahmad Shamsin, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568436731
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
