Dr. Ahmad Shikhtholth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Shikhtholth works at Valley Pain Clinic in Decatur, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.