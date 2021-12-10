Dr. Ahmad Zakeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zakeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Zakeri, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Zakeri, MD
Dr. Ahmad Zakeri, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Zakeri's Office Locations
McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5590Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor
About Dr. Ahmad Zakeri, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1942207956
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
