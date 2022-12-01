Overview

Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Zankar works at Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group in Plano, TX with other offices in Allen, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.