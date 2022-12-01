Dr. Zankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Lung Surgical Specialists6300 W Parker Rd Ste 322, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-7870
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano6200 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 981-3034
Presbyterian Heart & Vascular Group1105 Central Expy N Ste 120, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (972) 747-4345
Texas Health Sports Concussion Center5858 Main St Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 939-8294
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zankar is the consummate professional and really is a throwback to the time that doctors will kind caring and sensitive while also being aggressive and attacking the problem. His ability to put the patient at ease and allow the patient to ask all the questions they want and receive answers is unmatched.
About Dr. Ahmad Zankar, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1578627261
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zankar has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Zankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zankar.
