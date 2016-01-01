See All Hematologists in Warrenville, IL
Dr. Ahmad Zarzour, MD

Hematology
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Zarzour, MD

Dr. Ahmad Zarzour, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Zarzour works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Hematology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Zarzour's Office Locations

  1
    Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center
    4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphocytosis
Maternal Anemia
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Thrombocytosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    About Dr. Ahmad Zarzour, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1992149041
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zarzour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Zarzour works at Northwestern Medicine in Warrenville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Zarzour's profile.

    Dr. Zarzour has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarzour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarzour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarzour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

