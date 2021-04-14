Dr. Zeglam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD
Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE.
Dr. Zeglam's Office Locations
Gainesville Eye Physicians PA6717 NW 11th Pl Ste A, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-7811
University of Florida Health Shands Hospital1600 SW ARCHER RD, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 265-0239Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zeglam did an excellent job on my cataract surgery , he is very competent and I would refer him to anyone needing eye surgery , glad I chose his services .
About Dr. Ahmaida Zeglam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1518386762
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeglam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zeglam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeglam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeglam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeglam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeglam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.