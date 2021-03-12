See All Rheumatologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD

Rheumatology
3.1 (47)
Map Pin Small Somerville, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD

Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.

Dr. Abdel-Megid works at Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc. in Somerville, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ and Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Abdel-Megid's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.
    56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-5380
  2. 2
    Princeton
    281 Witherspoon St Ste 120, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-3331
  3. 3
    Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.
    27 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 722-5380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hunterdon Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Megid?

    Mar 12, 2021
    Highly recommend! Compassionate and thorough. Took the time to explain everything to me and was extremely kind.
    — Mar 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Abdel-Megid to family and friends

    Dr. Abdel-Megid's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Abdel-Megid

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD.

    About Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134313745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Megid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdel-Megid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdel-Megid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdel-Megid has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Megid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Megid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Megid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Megid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Megid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.