Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdel-Megid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD
Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Abdel-Megid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Abdel-Megid's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 722-5380
-
2
Princeton281 Witherspoon St Ste 120, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-3331
-
3
Rheumatology Center of Nj Inc.27 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 722-5380
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abdel-Megid?
Highly recommend! Compassionate and thorough. Took the time to explain everything to me and was extremely kind.
About Dr. Ahmed Abdel-Megid, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1134313745
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdel-Megid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel-Megid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdel-Megid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdel-Megid works at
Dr. Abdel-Megid has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdel-Megid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdel-Megid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdel-Megid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdel-Megid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdel-Megid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.