Dr. Ahmed Abuzaid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Abuzaid, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Ain-Shams University and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Abuzaid works at
Locations
Alaska Heart Institute3841 Piper St Ste 100, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 550-2233Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ahmed Abuzaid, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437413895
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Services
- Ain-Shams University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
