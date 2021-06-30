Dr. Ahmed Afifi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afifi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Afifi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Afifi, MD
Dr. Ahmed Afifi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Afifi works at
Dr. Afifi's Office Locations
Uwh - Csc600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7502
Transformations Surgery Center Inc2349 Deming Way, Middleton, WI 53562 Directions (608) 836-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Afifi is the best! He performed lat-flap and implants reconstruction for me after a bilateral mastectomy in January of 2015. He is skilled and, additionally, a caring, kind person who wants to see his patients satisfied. Would highly recommend him. His staff were fantastic, too.
About Dr. Ahmed Afifi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1497893861
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afifi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afifi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afifi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Afifi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afifi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Afifi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Afifi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.