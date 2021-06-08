See All Cardiologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (744)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Mo|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston

Dr. Ahmed works at The Heart Center in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Center
    290 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3456
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Sinus of Valsalva Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care of Iowa
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 744 ratings
    Patient Ratings (744)
    5 Star
    (728)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 08, 2021
    AWESOME!
    LANDIS, JUDY — Jun 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1457339640
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mo|University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Internship
    • Kasr El-Einy Medical School - Cairo University|University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    744 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

