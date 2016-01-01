Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Absi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, MD
Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Joran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Research Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Al-Absi works at
Dr. Al-Absi's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Associates of Kansas City6530 Troost Ave Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64131 Directions (816) 339-9537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kidney Associates of Kansas City650 Carondelet Dr Ste A, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 339-9538
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Absi?
About Dr. Ahmed Al-Absi, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1871716613
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee - Health Sciences Center
- Joran University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Absi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Absi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Absi works at
Dr. Al-Absi has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Absi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Absi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Absi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Absi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Absi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.