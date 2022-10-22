Overview of Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD

Dr. Ahmed Al-Hazzouri, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Waterman, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Al-Hazzouri works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Altamonte Springs in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL and Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.