Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Lake Mary755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 DirectionsMonday7:15am - 5:00pmTuesday7:15am - 5:00pmWednesday7:15am - 5:00pmThursday7:15am - 5:00pmFriday7:15am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
An absolute lifesaver! So excited to have found such an intelligent and trustworthy doctor. Jessica his nurse was fabulous as well.
About Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063423408
Education & Certifications
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine - (MetroHealth Medical Center)
- Metro Genl Hospital Case West Res University
- Metro Genl Hospital
- Alexandria University
Frequently Asked Questions
