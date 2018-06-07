Overview

Dr. Ahmed Al-Malt, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Alexandria University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Al-Malt works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.