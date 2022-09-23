Dr. Ahmed Alsadek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsadek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Alsadek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Alsadek, MD
Dr. Ahmed Alsadek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alsadek works at
Dr. Alsadek's Office Locations
-
1
Office17050 Bushard St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsadek?
He explains very detail and evaluate thoroughly. His staff well trained. Thank you to him and his team.
About Dr. Ahmed Alsadek, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528097730
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsadek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsadek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsadek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsadek works at
Dr. Alsadek speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsadek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsadek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsadek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsadek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.