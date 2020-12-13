See All Anesthesiologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD

Anesthesiology
2.8 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD

Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Integris Southwest Medical Center.

Dr. Amayem works at AA Spine Center in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amayem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ahmed Amayem, MD
    1145 W I 240 Service Rd Bldg I, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 632-1783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Southwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USI Affinity
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 13, 2020
    My visit is always a pleasant one! Been seeing him for years now and wouldn’t dare go anywhere else! Not sure who the lady is that works with him but she is a jewel. Both of them are caring and are very concerned about you! Thank you and the staff for taking such good care of me!!
    Aneres Senoj — Dec 13, 2020
    About Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992718381
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Okla University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mt Sinai MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Amayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amayem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amayem works at AA Spine Center in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Amayem’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Amayem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amayem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

