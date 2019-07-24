Dr. Ahmed Amini, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Amini, DO
Dr. Ahmed Amini, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
TPMG Nephrology - Newport News12720 McManus Blvd Ste 307, Newport News, VA 23602 Directions (757) 599-3436Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Took a lot of time with me and would highly recommend him. He is a caring physician and very knowledgeable.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1053528307
- Medical College of Virginia - Nephrology
- Medical College of Virginia - Internal Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Dr. Amini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amini has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.