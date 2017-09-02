Overview

Dr. Ahmed Arshad, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Arshad works at Mercy St. Vincent in Toledo, OH with other offices in Canton, OH and Oregon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.