Dr. Ahmed Arshad, MD
Dr. Ahmed Arshad, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Locations
1
Mercy St. Vincent3949 Sunforest Ct Ste 105, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-9341
2
Aultman Hospital Psych.2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-2180
3
Mercy St Charles Hospital2600 Navarre Ave, Oregon, OH 43616 Directions (419) 696-7200
4
Neurosurgical Network Inc.2222 Cherry St Ste M200, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-8019
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
He is a very patient and kind Dr. He will take the time to explain things and answer your questions. I have chronic frequent migraines, and he has been very thorough to not miss anything serious. I had a difficult time understanding why i was getting certain symptoms with the migraines and he took the extra time out to explain it to me. Dr Arshad is willing to try something out if a medication is not helping you. Does botox injections in the office as well.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154461531
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Epilepsy and Neurology
