Dr. Ahmed Badawy, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Badawy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Badawy works at
Locations
Priority Medical Care5908 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 439-8488
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was my doctor when I was young ,and I'm fortunate enough to have him as my children's doctor now . He's the best .
About Dr. Ahmed Badawy, MD
- 43 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Staten Island Univ Hosp
- University Of Alexandria, Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Badawy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badawy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Badawy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badawy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badawy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badawy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.