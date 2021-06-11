Overview of Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, DO

Dr. Ahmed Bazzi, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Of Michigan, DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Bazzi works at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.