Dr. Ahmed Behairy, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Behairy, MD
Dr. Ahmed Behairy, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from U Ein Shams, Cairo and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center and Broward Health North.
Dr. Behairy's Office Locations
Broward Health Medical Center Physician Office Building1625 SE 3rd Ave Ste 525, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was truly amazed by the doctors and staff at this facility. They were so nice and really took time with me. Great job.
About Dr. Ahmed Behairy, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902859275
Education & Certifications
- U Va Sch Med
- NEW HANOVER REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- U Ein Shams, Cairo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behairy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behairy accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Behairy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Behairy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behairy has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behairy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behairy speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Behairy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behairy.
