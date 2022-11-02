Overview of Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM

Dr. Ahmed Buksh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Buksh works at Edmond Foot & Ankle Clinic in Edmond, OK with other offices in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.