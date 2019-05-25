Dr. Ahmed Al Dulaimi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al Dulaimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Al Dulaimi, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Al Dulaimi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Boiling Springs, SC.
Locations
Dental Care of Boiling Springs2210 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316 Directions (864) 559-8613Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So sweet and takes his patients very seriously, the only dentist I’d trust with my teeth
About Dr. Ahmed Al Dulaimi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770069874
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Dulaimi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
