Dr. Ahmed Eldefrawy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmed Eldefrawy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Aleaxandria University Faculty of Medicine (Egypt) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
I've already told a lot of people in Key West how wonderful the experience with Baptist health was.
- Urology
- English
- University of California San Diego, University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
- Aleaxandria University Faculty of Medicine (Egypt)
