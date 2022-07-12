Overview of Dr. Ahmed Eldefrawy, MD

Dr. Ahmed Eldefrawy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Aleaxandria University Faculty of Medicine (Egypt) and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Eldefrawy works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.