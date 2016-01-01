Dr. Ahmed Ezz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Ezz, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Ezz, MD
Dr. Ahmed Ezz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Ezz works at
Dr. Ezz's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute for Radiation Oncologymiro Cancer Center70 Fulton St, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 553-0606
-
2
St. Joseph Mercy Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 338-0300
-
3
X-ray Treatment Center Pcmichigan Comprehensive Cancer Ctr. (mcci)17435 Hall Rd, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-0299
-
4
MHP Radiation Oncology Institute - Part of Genesiscare network6770 Dixie Hwy Ste 106, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 625-0300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ezz?
About Dr. Ahmed Ezz, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407843774
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ezz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ezz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ezz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ezz works at
Dr. Ezz speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.