Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.

Dr. Faheem works at Appalachian Psychitrc Svcs in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Appalachian Psychiatric Services
    1014 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 252-4433
  2. 2
    Fmrs Health Systems Inc
    101 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 256-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital
  • Raleigh General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 16, 2022
    He was the first doctor to get me the right medicine and he listened well with me I've been going for years and no doctor could give me the right medicine finally I feel a lot better and thank you Doc your the best!
    — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    • 1649356866
    Education & Certifications

    • Missouri
    • Central/Walsgrave Hosps
    • Jn Med Coll Hosp|Jn Med Coll Hosp|Jn Med College Hospital|Jn Med College Hospital
    • ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Faheem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Faheem works at Appalachian Psychitrc Svcs in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Faheem’s profile.

    Dr. Faheem has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Faheem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faheem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faheem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

