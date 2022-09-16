Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faheem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Dr. Faheem works at
Locations
-
1
Appalachian Psychiatric Services1014 Johnstown Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 252-4433
-
2
Fmrs Health Systems Inc101 S Eisenhower Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was the first doctor to get me the right medicine and he listened well with me I've been going for years and no doctor could give me the right medicine finally I feel a lot better and thank you Doc your the best!
About Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1649356866
Education & Certifications
- Missouri
- Central/Walsgrave Hosps
- Jn Med Coll Hosp|Jn Med Coll Hosp|Jn Med College Hospital|Jn Med College Hospital
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faheem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faheem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faheem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faheem has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faheem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faheem speaks Hindi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Faheem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faheem.
