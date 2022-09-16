Overview

Dr. Ahmed Faheem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Faheem works at Appalachian Psychitrc Svcs in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.