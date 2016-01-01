Overview of Dr. Ahmed Fawzy, MD

Dr. Ahmed Fawzy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Mercy Health - Allen Hospital, Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Fawzy works at North Coast Nephrology in Elyria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.