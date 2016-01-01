See All Neurologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD

Neurocritical Care
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD

Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and University Of Illinois Hospital.

Dr. Hassan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    801 S Washington St Fl 3, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-7730

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • University Of Illinois Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evoked Potential Test
Home Sleep Study
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Anterior Horn Disease
Autonomic Disorders
Brain Injury
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Concussion
Dementia
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
    About Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurocritical Care
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548426745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hassan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL.

    Dr. Hassan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

