Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD
Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and University Of Illinois Hospital.
Dr. Hassan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group801 S Washington St Fl 3, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- University Of Illinois Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Hassan, MD
- Neurocritical Care
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
