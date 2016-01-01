Overview

Dr. Ahmed Kandiel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.



Dr. Kandiel works at MINNESOTA GASTROENTEROLOGY in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Ulcerative Colitis, Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.