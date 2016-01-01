Dr. Ahmed Kandiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kandiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmed Kandiel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmed Kandiel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and United Hospital.
Dr. Kandiel works at
Locations
Minnesota Gastroenterology1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 205, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmed Kandiel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700875457
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kandiel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kandiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kandiel works at
Dr. Kandiel has seen patients for Ulcerative Colitis, Diarrhea and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more.
Dr. Kandiel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kandiel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kandiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kandiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.