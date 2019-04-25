Overview of Dr. Ahmed Khalid, MD

Dr. Ahmed Khalid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Roane General Hospital.



Dr. Khalid works at CAMC Cancer Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.