Dr. Ahmed Khalid, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rawalpindi Med Coll and is affiliated with Boone Memorial Hospital, CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Jackson General Hospital and Roane General Hospital.
CAMC Cancer Center3415 Maccorkle Ave SE Fl 2, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-8380
- Boone Memorial Hospital
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Roane General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Love my doctor. Very mannerly and professional and informative.
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Arkansas
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Med Ctr
- St Lukes/Roosevelt Hosp Med Ctr
- Rawalpindi Med Coll
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
